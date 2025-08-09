Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

