Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $109,774.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,638.63. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,904. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,933 over the last three months. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

