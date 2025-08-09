Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NWN opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $923,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

