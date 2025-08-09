Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,920 Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Enovis by 506.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Enovis by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

