Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,653 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,460. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Stock Down 1.0%

Energizer stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.