Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 459 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,441,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,576,000 after buying an additional 404,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 826,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 173,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

