Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 767 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 305,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.9%

DY stock opened at $279.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average of $199.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.