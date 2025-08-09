Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 260,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMFC. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $10.25 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.