Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,204,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 29.42 and a quick ratio of 34.08. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

