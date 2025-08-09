Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 237.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

