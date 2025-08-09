Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in N-able were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of N-able by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of N-able by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 258,979 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of N-able by 89.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 790,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 373,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of N-able by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 374.94 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NABL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their target price on N-able from $8.30 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

