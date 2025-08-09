Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 370 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $83,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,273,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 400,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,756,000 after buying an additional 80,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $117.90 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,500. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,800. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.