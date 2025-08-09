Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 780 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 105,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $123.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

