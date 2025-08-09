Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $302,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $196.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

