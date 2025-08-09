Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $321,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 81,292.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.19 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a PE ratio of 168.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

