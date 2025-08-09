Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 2,854,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $32,713,796.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

NATR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

