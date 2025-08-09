Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Down 12% on Disappointing Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) shares were down 12% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 63,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 122,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 160.0%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Report on Marcus & Millichap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 282,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 90,737 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.