Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 377,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,796,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

