monday.com (MNDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.02. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 253.10, a PEG ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on monday.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in monday.com stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.