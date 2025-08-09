Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 13.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 250. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.64). 2,395,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,269,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($3.03).
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.46. The stock has a market cap of £559.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
