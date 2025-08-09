Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 13.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) fell 13.1% on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 250. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.64). 2,395,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,269,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($3.03).

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Damien Caby sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £31,833.92 ($42,816.30). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 52,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £112,536.18 ($151,360.03). Insiders sold a total of 93,951 shares of company stock worth $20,022,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.46. The firm has a market cap of £559.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

