Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
UGI Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UGI
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.