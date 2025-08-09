Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.