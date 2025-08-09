Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $327.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 224.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $273.70 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

