Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $106.75 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

