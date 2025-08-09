Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.