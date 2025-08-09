Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

