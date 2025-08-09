NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $30.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.8333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 49.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

