National Bank Financial Estimates OTCMKTS:DPMLF Q3 Earnings

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.36 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.07% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on DPMLF

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.