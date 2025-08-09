National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

