New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 311,910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,226,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 311,910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,326,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

