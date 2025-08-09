NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 10.4% After Earnings Miss

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.01. 1,516,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,333,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.
The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,678.59% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.
In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.04.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
