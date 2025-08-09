Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $11.20. Niagen Bioscience shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,086,002 shares traded.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAGE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $775.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.