Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGEGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $11.20. Niagen Bioscience shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,086,002 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Niagen Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAGE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $775.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.