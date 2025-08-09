nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 46186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Get nLight alerts:

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on nLight from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLight

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,298.44. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,540 shares in the company, valued at $23,563,726.20. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,915 shares of company stock worth $3,445,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of nLight by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nLight by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLight Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.35.

nLight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.