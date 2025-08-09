Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,670,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 795,254 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.28.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 39.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,231,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,283 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 254,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 402,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.