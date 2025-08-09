Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FTK

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.32. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Wilks purchased 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $184,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 157,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,068.50. The trade was a 9.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,553. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.