NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,610,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after buying an additional 1,934,243 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after buying an additional 1,652,917 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 25.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 823,115 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in NOV by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,883,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

