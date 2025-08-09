NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

