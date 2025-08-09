NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.7% After Earnings Miss

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.68. 4,135,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,483,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 20.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,745,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Down 11.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

