Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,047,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

