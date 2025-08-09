NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

