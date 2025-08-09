Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:OII opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OII

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.