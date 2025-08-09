Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 714795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSPN

Insider Activity at Onespan

Institutional Trading of Onespan

In related news, Director Marc Zenner bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at $912,294.40. This represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garry L. Capers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Onespan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.