PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PACS Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 878,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACS Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 237,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PACS Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PACS Group by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,920 shares during the period.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $11.15 on Friday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

