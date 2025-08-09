PACS Group (PACS) to Release Earnings on Monday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect PACS Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

PACS Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $11.15 on Friday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

