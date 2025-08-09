Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 12.1% After Earnings Beat

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.92. 13,816,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 14,142,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $910,137.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 235,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,493.75. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 294,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,620.32. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 10.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.08.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.