PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.2%

PENN stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

