Pet Valu Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.22.

Pet Valu Price Performance

TSE:PET opened at C$35.97 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$22.53 and a one year high of C$36.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73.

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.