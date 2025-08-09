Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.8333.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

PRI opened at $257.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.15. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

