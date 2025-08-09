Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $86.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.70.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

