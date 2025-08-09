Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, Bit Origin, and Bitfarms are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or invest significantly in blockchain technology and related services. These firms may include crypto‐mining operations, digital‐asset exchanges, blockchain software developers, or enterprises integrating distributed‐ledger solutions into their business models. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation driven by decentralized ledgers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $6.68 on Thursday, hitting $249.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,389. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.71.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,230,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,326,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,475,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 4.61. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,802,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,979. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 1,004,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,108. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 121,186,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,508,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Bit Origin has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.09.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,771,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758,691. The company has a market cap of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.50. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

